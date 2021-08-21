Cleveland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CLEVELAND, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cleveland area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5028 Helen Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.08

Marathon 301 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.22 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Ingles 55 Helen Hwy, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.31 $ --

BP 109 S Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.08

Exxon 258 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Exxon 1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.