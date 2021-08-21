Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bYoR1bf00

(CLEVELAND, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cleveland area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5028 Helen Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.28
$3.08

Marathon

301 N Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.22
$3.55
$3.05

Ingles

55 Helen Hwy, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.31
$--

BP

109 S Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.12
$3.52
$3.08

Exxon

258 N Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Exxon

1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland, GA
184
Followers
415
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Ga#Murphy Usa#Donald E Thurmond Pkwy#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy