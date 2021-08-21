Here’s the cheapest gas in Morgan City Saturday

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Morgan City, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 518 Us-90 W . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Exxon at 1220 Victor Ii Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morgan City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 518 Us-90 W , Patterson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 959 Us-90 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.92

Gulf 2009 Allison St, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K Us-90, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2051 Us-90 E , Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1100 Us-90 W, Patterson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.