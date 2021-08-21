Here’s the cheapest gas in Morgan City Saturday
(MORGAN CITY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Morgan City, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 518 Us-90 W . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Exxon at 1220 Victor Ii Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morgan City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.37
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.59
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
