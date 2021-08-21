Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Morgan City Saturday

Morgan City Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWqSR_0bYoR0iw00

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Morgan City, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 518 Us-90 W . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.87 at Exxon at 1220 Victor Ii Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Morgan City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

518 Us-90 W , Patterson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

959 Us-90 E, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.37
$2.92

Gulf

2009 Allison St, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

Us-90, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2051 Us-90 E , Berwick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1100 Us-90 W, Patterson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.59
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

