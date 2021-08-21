Bay City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BAY CITY, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Bay City, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Diamond Food Mart at 1812 Ave F was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4804 Ave F, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Diamond Food Mart 1812 Ave F, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 2.89

Handy Pantry 504 Broadway, Markham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 3107 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ 2.67

H-E-B 2700 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 4608 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 5620 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.