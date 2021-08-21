Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nogales area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 330 N Mariposa Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 1891 N Grand Ave , Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.95

Circle K 236 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 753 N Western Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Circle K 330 W Mariposa Rd, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Circle K 2911 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.