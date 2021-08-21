Sikeston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

(SIKESTON, MO) According to Sikeston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Break Time at 420 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

R & P Oil 111 Broadway St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Huck's 823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.