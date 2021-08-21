This is the cheapest gas in Radford right now

(RADFORD, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Radford, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 7447 Lee Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 2.95

Kroger 7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 1701 Tyler Ave, Radford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Speedway 7455 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 1800 E Main St, Radford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.