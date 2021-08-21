Cancel
Radford, VA

This is the cheapest gas in Radford right now

Posted by 
Radford Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPAzq_0bYoQwV600

(RADFORD, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Radford, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 7447 Lee Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart

7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.33
$2.95

Kroger

7480 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Gas 'N Go

1701 Tyler Ave, Radford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.95

Speedway

7455 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Amoco

1800 E Main St, Radford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Radford, VA
With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

