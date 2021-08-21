Gas savings: The cheapest station in Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Susanville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon.

Sinclair at 1850 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.4.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 1850 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 2425 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart 910 Skyline Rd, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Spirit 2525 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jackson's Svc Center 2000 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.