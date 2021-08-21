Gas savings: The cheapest station in Deming

(DEMING, NM) According to Deming gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hat Creek Travel Center at 120 N Ruby St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 500 E Railroad Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Hat Creek Travel Center 120 N Ruby St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Mimbres Food Mart 420 E Cedar St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 2.79

Deming Truck Stop 1310 W Spruce St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.85

5R Travel Center 1695 Us-180, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Circle K 1018 W Pine St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.87

Circle K 3825 Columbus Rd Se, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.