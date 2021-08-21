Buffalo gas at $2.98 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BUFFALO, MN) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1219 Mn-25 N. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Cenex at 512 7Th St Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1219 Mn-25 N, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pike's 500 17Th St S , Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.