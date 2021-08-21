This is the cheapest gas in Pikeville right now

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Pikeville, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 252 Cassidy Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Adkins Gas Stop #2 at 4601 N Mayo Tr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.67.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 252 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 151 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 215 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Autobahn Service Center 1082 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.29

Gas 'N Go 2138 S Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Marathon 3307 E Shelbiana Rd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.