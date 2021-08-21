Elko gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon
(ELKO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elko area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elko area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.14
$3.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.88
$4.08
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0