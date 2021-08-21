Cancel
Elko, NV

Elko gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

Posted by 
Elko Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ty03O_0bYoQqCk00

(ELKO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elko area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elko area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1111 Idaho Street, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.14
$3.84

Conoco

275 12Th St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85

Conoco

1600 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85

Smith's

1740 Mountain City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.88
$4.08
$3.88

Maverik

2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.88

KJ's Super Stores

1415 Mountain City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elko Updates

Elko, NV
ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.







