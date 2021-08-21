Elko gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.45 per gallon

(ELKO, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elko area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elko area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1111 Idaho Street, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.84

Conoco 275 12Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Conoco 1600 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Smith's 1740 Mountain City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 3.88

Maverik 2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.88

KJ's Super Stores 1415 Mountain City Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.