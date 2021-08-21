Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

This is the cheapest gas in East Liverpool right now

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFSHQ_0bYoQpK100

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Gas prices vary across in the East Liverpool area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1320 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mainland

1036 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$--

Smith Oil

3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Rich

3Rd St, Wellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

218 Lisbon St, Wellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

200 Washington St , Newell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.55
$3.59

Smith Oil

16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

