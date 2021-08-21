This is the cheapest gas in East Liverpool right now

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Gas prices vary across in the East Liverpool area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mainland at 1036 Pennsylvania Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1320 State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mainland 1036 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Smith Oil 3232 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rich 3Rd St, Wellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 218 Lisbon St, Wellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 200 Washington St , Newell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.59

Smith Oil 16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.