Mechanicsville gas at $2.97 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) According to Mechanicsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.03 at Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Oceanic 29233 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Wawa 30320 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.27

Sunoco 28035 Three Notch Rd , Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

7-Eleven 29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Wawa 27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Exxon 29290 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.