Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Brookhaven area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 714 E Monticello St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 956 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ --

Exxon 717 Us-51 N, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1200 Brookway Blvd, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 1454 Union St Ext Ne, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Exxon 1002 Us-51 S, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron Us-84 West, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 2.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.