Here’s the cheapest gas in Easton Saturday

(EASTON, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Easton, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 326 E Dover St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 326 E Dover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Easton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 326 E Dover St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.