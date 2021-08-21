Aberdeen gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(ABERDEEN, WA) According to Aberdeen gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Chevron at 4601 Olympic Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.86.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Q-Mart II 619 E Market St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

ARCO 705 W Heron St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57 card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.23 $ 3.63

Safeway 221 W Heron St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.71

7-Eleven 904 E Market St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

7-Eleven 411 S Boone St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

7-Eleven 201 Lincoln St, Hoquiam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.