Hillsboro gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HILLSBORO, OH) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 122 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

United Dairy Farmers 233 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ --

Speedway 247 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Murphy USA 544 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1459 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.