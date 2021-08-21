Hillsboro gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(HILLSBORO, OH) According to Hillsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 122 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.04
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.06
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
