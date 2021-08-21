Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Alexandria, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1424 Broadway St. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Holiday at 320 3Rd Ave E , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1424 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 7163Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Casey's 700 Voyager Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Casey's 3373 S Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Fleet Farm 310 50Th Ave W , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.