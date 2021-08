There’s no doubt Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the most innovative smartphones you can buy today. You get the convenience and portability of a smartphone, with tablet functionality on the inner display. Of course, when you buy a new phone, software support is also important. Samsung is one of the best in the business when it comes to updating their phones in a timely fashion. The Z Fold 3 will receive Android platform updates as well as monthly security updates. In this article we’ll go over the support timeline for each type of update.