Athens gas at $2.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ATHENS, TX) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 601 S Prairieville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 615 Sh-19 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.48
$3.99
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
