Athens gas at $2.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATHENS, TX) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 601 S Prairieville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 615 Sh-19 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO 601 S Prairieville St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Brookshire's 807 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.86

Murphy USA 1401 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

Valero 805 E Corsicana St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shell 1117 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Southside Feed & Supply S Palestine St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.48 $ 3.99 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.