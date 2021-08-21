Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Ottawa Saturday

Posted by 
Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFILF_0bYoQbD500

(OTTAWA, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ottawa area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1500 Columbus St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.3 at BP at 403 E Norris Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

1500 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.91
$3.17

Casey's

400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$3.91
$--

BP

2801 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.60
$4.10
$3.19

Shell

3069 N Il-71, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.31
$3.82
$3.19

Thorntons

203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.17

Road Ranger

3041 Il-71, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.74
$4.14
$3.34
card
card$3.25
$--
$4.05
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa Bulletin

Ottawa, IL
111
Followers
367
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Ottawa, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy