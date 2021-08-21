Here’s the cheapest gas in Ottawa Saturday

(OTTAWA, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ottawa area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1500 Columbus St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.3 at BP at 403 E Norris Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.25.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1500 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.91 $ 3.17

Casey's 400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.91 $ --

BP 2801 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.60 $ 4.10 $ 3.19

Shell 3069 N Il-71, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ 3.31 $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Thorntons 203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.17

Road Ranger 3041 Il-71, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.74 $ 4.14 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.