Crescent City, CA

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Crescent City

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
 8 days ago
(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crescent City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Patriot

1089 Us-101 N, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.95
$5.15
$4.95

Texaco

1006 Us-101 N, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.17
$4.95

Patriot

1500 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.17
$4.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

