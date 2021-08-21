Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Crescent City
(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crescent City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.75
$4.95
$5.15
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.17
$4.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.17
$4.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
