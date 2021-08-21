Roman Reigns Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

John Cena has responded to Dave Bautista’s comments about potentially starring in a movie with him. In Esquire’s video series “Explain This,” Cena praised Bautista for his talent and said he understood why the Marvel actor doesn’t want to be “lumped in” with other former professional wrestlers. “I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor,” Cena admitted. “He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective. Dave has worked so hard on his craft. And...