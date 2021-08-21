Hillsborough gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsborough area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 76 at 110 Nc-86 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1204 Us-70 E, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ --

Shell 1414 Us-70 E, Hillsborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Exxon 225 Mt Willing Rd, Efland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.