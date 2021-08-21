KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing
KloudGin, Inc., leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.aithority.com
