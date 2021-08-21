KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that Sitel Group® has successfully completed the all-cash acquisition of SYKES in accordance with the merger agreement. This highly complementary combination creates a leading global CX (customer experience) player with a wide breadth and depth of services, strong client relationships and considerable opportunities for employees worldwide. The acquisition – the terms of which were a purchase price of $54 per share, representing a premium of 31.2% over SYKES’ closing price on June 17, 2021 and valuing the deal at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis – was announced on June 18, 2021 and was subsequently approved by SYKES shareholders in a Special Meeting on August 24, 2021. Effective today, SYKES has become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.