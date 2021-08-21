Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

KloudGin Taps Innovative SaaS Marketing Leader, Miguel Adao as New SVP of Marketing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

KloudGin, Inc., leading provider of AI cloud-based field service and asset management solutions, announced the company has added SaaS industry global marketing innovator, Miguel Adao, to its executive team as SVP of Marketing. He will lead the company’s worldwide demand generation, branding, events, analyst relations, channel, and partner marketing operations. Miguel Adao brings nearly 30 years of experience in organizational transformation, digital and omnichannel marketing, and demand generation program development to KloudGin.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Saas#Digital Marketing#Global Marketing#Kloudgin Inc#Saas#Omnichannel Marketing#Freshworks#Vmware#Hewlett Packard#Procter Gamble#Fsm#Kloudgin Co#Uberization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Justin Marcucci Of Endava: “Data is the fuel of the digital future”

Most businesses fail to capture, analyze, and leverage all the data their products generate. In the digital future, businesses will need to have flexible and immediate access to all their user data and build products that use that data to hyper-personalize their customer experiences — not just displaying a user’s preferences, but making contextually accurate decisions on their behalf.
Businessaithority.com

Ashling Partners Joins Forces With Machina Automation

Ashling Partners, a national leader and globally renowned intelligent process automation consulting firm, announced its merger with Machina Automation. The Texas-based process automation technology leader in the energy industry, now referred to as Machina, an Ashling Partners Company, officially became a part of Ashling Partners on August 25, 2021. “We...
Economyitprotoday.com

Digital Transformation Success in the Data Age

The amount of data your company is generating has likely grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years — but the tools and strategies to analyze that data and put it to use have not necessarily expanded to match. If you’re going through a digital transformation, putting those...
aithority.com

Genesys Ranked First For 2020 Market Share In Contact Center Applications Software

Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been ranked first for 2020 market share in the IDC Worldwide Contact Center Applications Software Market Shares 2020 report (Doc # US48070821, July 2021), placing first in the overall revenue share standings with 13.8% share. Companies have embraced cloud and...
Businessaithority.com

HR Leaders From Spotify And Husqvarna Join Bambuser Advisory Board As Company’s Growth Surge Continues

Live Video Shopping pioneer reinforces commitment to excellence in company culture to maintain status among most desirable workplace in technology. Interactive live video shopping provider Bambuser announced that prominent human resource experts Anne-Marie Andric, VP of People & Organization at Husqvarna Group, and Katarina Berg, CHRO of Spotify, are joining the company’s advisory board. The addition of the new members demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy company culture, which will enable it to continue attracting top talent as its phenomenal growth continues.
Missouri Statechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 27 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 27, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

BICO has Acquired Advanced BioMatrix, an Innovative Company focused on 3D Applications

BICO, the leading Bio Convergence company, has acquired all outstanding shares in Advanced BioMatrix Corp. (Advanced BioMatrix), an American company focusing on 3D research applications. The Advanced BioMatrix portfolio includes collagen bioinks, high purity extracellular matrix proteins, chemically modified proteins and polysaccharides, and other reagents and cell assays, sold to research institutions, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company has a particularly strong position in reagents and in producing high-quality collagen and collagen inks intended for 3D bioprinting.
Businessaithority.com

Sitel Group Completes Acquisition of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Creating a Leading Global CX Provider

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that Sitel Group® has successfully completed the all-cash acquisition of SYKES in accordance with the merger agreement. This highly complementary combination creates a leading global CX (customer experience) player with a wide breadth and depth of services, strong client relationships and considerable opportunities for employees worldwide. The acquisition – the terms of which were a purchase price of $54 per share, representing a premium of 31.2% over SYKES’ closing price on June 17, 2021 and valuing the deal at approximately $2.2 billion on a fully diluted basis – was announced on June 18, 2021 and was subsequently approved by SYKES shareholders in a Special Meeting on August 24, 2021. Effective today, SYKES has become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Businessaithority.com

GreyOrange Welcomes Abhi Ravishankar as VP of Customer Success

Ravishankar will lead GreyOrange’s new Customer Success division focused on elevating the customer experience and driving long-term business value to customers. GreyOrange, a global provider of solutions that modernize fulfillment operations, announced the appointment of Abhi Ravishankar as Vice President of Customer Success. Leading this new division, Ravishankar will expand the company’s customer-first strategy, building a global team and practices that enhance how GreyOrange serves as a trusted partner to its customers.
Businessaithority.com

IronNet Completes Business Combination With LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.

IronNet, the leader in Collective Defense, is creating a new market in cybersecurity to protect companies, sectors and nations. IronNet, Inc. an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp (“LGL”). The transaction was unanimously...
Businessaithority.com

SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem With New Zero Trust Integrations From Cloudflare And Zscaler

Joint Solutions Expand SentinelOne’s Ecosystem to Increase Security and IT Operations Value. SentinelOne , an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced that new integrations with Cloudflare and Zscaler are now available through the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace. The expanding ecosystem powered by SentinelOne Singularity XDR offers a variety of joint solutions providing unified visibility across the entire enterprise and cloud attack surface with protection, automation, and enforcement at every control point.
Businessmpamag.com

Deephaven leader promoted to SVP of capital markets

Non-QM lender Deephaven has announced the appointment of Mack Walker to senior vice president, director of capital markets. On top of his existing responsibilities, Walker will increase his focus on the growth and profit strategies of Deephaven’s sourcing channels. He will also be responsible for the company’s product development and the delivery of non-QM assets into the secondary market.
Plano, TXthefastmode.com

Comcast Business to Acquire SDN Firm Masergy

Comcast Business has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations. With over twenty years’ experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy has become a leading provider to companies worldwide – serving more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries.
Technologyaithority.com

Phunware Launches PhunCoin

Phunware, Inc., a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile known as Multiscreen-as-a-Service (“MaaS”) that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the launch of PhunCoin, a security token that seeks to empower consumers to take control of and be compensated fairly for their data. PhunCoin is an...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market. According to Ian Marlow, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the prediction confirms that the market's future is bright. Marlow attributes the positive projections to rapid migration to cloud-based solutions. The paradigm shift...
Technologyaithority.com

Infobird Co. Ltd. Finds Sweet Spot by Offering Innovative AI-Powered CRM Solutions

Infobird Co. Ltd. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Going Above and Beyond the Cloud with Latest CRM Innovations.”. Customer relationship management (CRM) provided a solution that has now become integral to business. The analyst report points out other advantages that users soon realize, including customer mapping from the outset to interactions even after purchases are completed, a part of the consumer cycle that often gets neglected, as driving adoption.
Businessaithority.com

WNS and Corinium Launch Digital Business Transformation Survey Report

WNS Limited, a global Business Process Management (BPM) company, announced the formal launch of the Business Transformation After the Digital Tipping Point survey report in partnership with market research firm Corinium Global Intelligence. The survey respondents included more than 100 digital transformation leaders across organizations in North America, Europe, and Australia, gauging their priorities, challenges, and progress in their digital business transformation journey.
Businesschannele2e.com

Synnex-Tech Data Merger Date: Distributors Expect Sept 1 Close

Synnex and Tech Data expect to close their $7.2 billion distribution merger on or about September 1, Synnex says. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will own roughly 45 percent of the combined business — which blends traditional technology distribution with cloud marketplaces for channel partners. All required regulatory approvals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy