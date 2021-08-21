Where's the cheapest gas in Blythe?

(BLYTHE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Blythe, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

Flying J at I-10 Exit 1 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1902 E Hobsonway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Flying J I-10 Exit 1, Ehrenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.35 $ 3.80 $ 4.15 $ 3.55

Arizona Travel Plaza 14283 I-10 Frontage Rd, Ehrenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Rocket Gasoline 400 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.