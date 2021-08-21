Where's the cheapest gas in Blythe?
(BLYTHE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Blythe, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.
Flying J at I-10 Exit 1 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1902 E Hobsonway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.24 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$--
$4.09
$3.55
|card
card$3.35
$3.80
$4.15
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.71
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
