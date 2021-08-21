Campbellsville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) According to Campbellsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 505 E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Campbellsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.99
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.07
$3.37
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.29
$3.45
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0