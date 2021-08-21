Campbellsville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) According to Campbellsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 505 E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Campbellsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 625 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ --

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Kroger 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Shell 1704 Greensburg Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.