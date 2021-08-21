Where's the cheapest gas in Sheridan?

(SHERIDAN, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Sheridan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.18 at Farmers Co-Op at 1450 Coffeen Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Sinclair 501 Broadway St, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.