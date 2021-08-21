Tullahoma gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(TULLAHOMA, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Tullahoma area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 2040 N Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Quik Mart at 600 Jackson St S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.83.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2040 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Exxon 813 N Jackson St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Kroger 1905 N Jackson , Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

RaceWay 2201 Jackson St N , Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Speedy Sak 8475 Tullahoma Hwy, Estill Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1201 E Carroll St, Tullahoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.