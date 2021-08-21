Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookings area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Casey's at 422 E Highway 14 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 53422Nd Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 422 E Highway 14, Volga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Casey's 122 W 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 6208Th St S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas N Mor 600 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 916 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.07 $ -- $ --

Pump N Pak 1203 Main Ave S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.