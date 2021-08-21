Gas savings: The cheapest station in Brookings
(BROOKINGS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookings area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
Casey's at 422 E Highway 14 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 53422Nd Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.07
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
