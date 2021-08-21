Fallon gas at $3.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Skips Mini Market at 4945 Reno Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 5787 Reno Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Skips Mini Market 4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.71

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.76 $ 3.86 $ 3.73 card card $ 3.66 $ 3.76 $ 3.86 $ 3.73

NEX 308 Lahontan Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 3.91 $ --

NEX 4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ -- $ --

Maverik 850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.73

Chevron 1960 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.89 $ 4.03 $ 3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.