Fallon gas at $3.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
Skips Mini Market at 4945 Reno Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 5787 Reno Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fallon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$--
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.66
$3.76
$3.86
$3.73
|card
card$3.66
$3.76
$3.86
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.86
$3.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.86
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.11
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$3.89
$4.03
$3.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
