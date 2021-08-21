Oxford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon

(OXFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxford area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 703 Lewis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Four Corners Food Mart 1104 Goshen St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Murphy Express 1017 Lewis St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.13

TM Foodmart 204 Broad St, Oxford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.