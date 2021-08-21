Oxford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.14 per gallon
(OXFORD, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oxford area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 703 Lewis St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oxford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.46
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.49
$3.89
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
