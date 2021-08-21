Gas savings: The cheapest station in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, SD) Gas prices vary across in the Watertown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Clark at 103 5Th St Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 220 10Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Clark 103 5Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1854Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.07

Cenex 152 4Th St Ne, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Sinclair 609 5Th St Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 504 9Th Ave Se, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Clark 20 9Th Ave Sw, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.