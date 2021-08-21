Cancel
Premier League

Liverpool fans go wild after starlet Harvey Elliott dazzles on first Premier League start in win over Burnley... with supporters claiming he 'walks into England's squad' and teen is ALREADY better than Man City's Jack Grealish

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool sensation Harvey Elliott has been lavished with praise after the 18-year-old produced an outstanding performance on his first Premier League start – with some claiming he is an England certainty and already better than Jack Grealish. Fleet-footed Elliott showed an abundance of energy and trickery to help the Reds...

