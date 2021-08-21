Liverpool fans go wild after starlet Harvey Elliott dazzles on first Premier League start in win over Burnley... with supporters claiming he 'walks into England's squad' and teen is ALREADY better than Man City's Jack Grealish

Aston Villa are ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a £15m bid for academy product Curtis Jones, who is struggling for minutes under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. The 20-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance since bursting onto the scene on Merseyside, but he has fallen down the pecking order this year, despite the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. The midfielder was left out of the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, leading to further questions over his future.