Indianapolis Public Library CEO To Step Down After Accounts Of Bias In The Workplace
Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes will step down from her leadership effective at the end of August, the library board announced Friday. The move comes after months of accounts from current and former employees who said they experienced instances of racism, sexism and ableism from library leadership, including Nytes. She had previously denied claims and said she had no plans to step down.www.wfyi.org
Comments / 0