Indianapolis Public Library CEO To Step Down After Accounts Of Bias In The Workplace

In 2018, the city of Indianapolis outlined a plan to end homelessness by 2023. An average of 1,600 people experience homelessness on any given night in Marion County but last year the number increased. Numbers show nearly 2,000 in the annual 2021 count, although different methods were used because of the pandemic. The federal aid made available during the public health crisis has helped efforts to reach more people, but challenges remain. So how is the city doing in its efforts to end homelessness?