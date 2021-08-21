Where's the cheapest gas in West Plains?

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3675 Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 3675 Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Conoco 502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1671 S Us-63, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Conoco 2944 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.