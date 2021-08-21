Cancel
West Plains, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in West Plains?

Posted by 
West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eShfU_0bYoQ1iI00

(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3675 Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

3675 Us-63, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99

Conoco

502 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Phillips 66

1671 S Us-63, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

1818 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Conoco

2944 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

