Where's the cheapest gas in West Plains?
(WEST PLAINS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in West Plains, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3675 Us-63 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 403 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
