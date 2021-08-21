Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Deridder

(DERIDDER, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Deridder area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1123 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.88

Chevron 717 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 820 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ -- $ --

Texaco 1001 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2217 Us-171, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Circle K 1004 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.