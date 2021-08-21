Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Deridder

Posted by 
Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u7Ze_0bYoPwSt00

(DERIDDER, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Deridder area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1123 N Pine St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.88

Chevron

717 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

820 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$--

Texaco

1001 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2217 Us-171, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.94

Circle K

1004 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.42
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
120
Followers
341
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Deridder, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy