Where's the cheapest gas in Batesville?

(BATESVILLE, AR) Gas prices vary across in the Batesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 1350 Myers St . Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 1701 Harrison St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Batesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 1350 Myers St , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3162 Harrison St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.41 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.