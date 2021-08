Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before Burnley visit Anfield for his side's first home Premier league match this season. The key lines from the Liverpool boss:. The Reds are "blessed with a really good crowd" and the team are excited to have Anfield back to full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Describing the Kop, he said: "When you sit there, you go just for the football - if they get on their toes then the whole stadium follows. I cannot wait to feel this connection again."