Save up to $0.28 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Palmer

(PALMER, AK) Gas prices vary across in the Palmer area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valley Country Store at 4715 N Truck Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.77.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valley Country Store 4715 N Truck Rd, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Shell 175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

Shell 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Carrs 664 W Evergreen, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.73 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.