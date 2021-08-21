Vernal gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(VERNAL, UT) According to Vernal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1851 W Us-40 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pilot at 318-384 N Vernal Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.86.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.78.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1851 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 3.73

Maverik 951 W. Hwy 40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ 4.10 $ 3.72

Chevron 722 W Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 81 N 500 W, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 3.73

Shell 1980 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.