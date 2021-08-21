Keene gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KEENE, NH) According to Keene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Getty at Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.98 at Sunoco at 345 Winchester St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Getty Main St, Marlborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 465 West St, Keene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

CITGO 189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Gulf 227 Main St, Marlborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.