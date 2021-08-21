Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenwood Saturday

(GREENWOOD, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Greenwood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Delta Express at 212 Ms-7 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 100 Ms-7, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Express 212 Ms-7 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Landing 2218 Us-82, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Scott Petroleum 1310 W Claiborne Ave, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Scott Petroleum 412 Ms-7 N, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Triple Stop 2500 Ms-430 S, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 505 Viola B Sanders Dr, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.