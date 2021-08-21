Brownwood gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROWNWOOD, TX) According to Brownwood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 1400 Coggin Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2800 Us-377 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 1400 Coggin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 513 E Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Murphy USA 403 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ --

Alon 1019 Coggin Ave, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 3480 Us-377 S, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 601 W Commerce St, Brownwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.