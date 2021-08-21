This is the cheapest gas in Athens right now

(ATHENS, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Athens, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 1813 Decatur Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 10 N Congress Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1813 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 2.98

Circle K 2631 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.94 $ 3.30 $ --

Speedway 2920 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.96 $ -- $ --

Clearwater Market & Deli 1152 Cr-172, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Gas 'N Go 14 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.99

Niota First Choice Market 619 W Wilson St , Niota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.