Gainesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Gainesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 926 W Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Murphy USA at 1525 N Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gainesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip 926 W Us-82, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.74

Valero 903 Summit Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 2.70

Valero 1003 N Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 1702 Throckmorton St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.79

Mobil 1200 Ih-35 Frontage Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.74

Exxon 1085 E California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.