Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

Gainesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3Q1V_0bYoPiLx00

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Gainesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 926 W Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Murphy USA at 1525 N Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gainesville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip

926 W Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.94
$3.19
$2.74

Valero

903 Summit Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.05
$3.30
$2.70

Valero

1003 N Grand Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Shell

1702 Throckmorton St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.59
$2.79

Mobil

1200 Ih-35 Frontage Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.05
$3.35
$2.74

Exxon

1085 E California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
141
Followers
375
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy