Here’s the cheapest gas in Marshfield Saturday
(MARSHFIELD, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshfield area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
Weiler at 600 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1502 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
