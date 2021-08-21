Here’s the cheapest gas in Marshfield Saturday

(MARSHFIELD, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshfield area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Weiler at 600 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1502 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Weiler 600 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.97

Bread & Butter Shop 1000 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.97

Bread & Butter Shop 1727 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.97

Kwik Trip 101 N Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.67 $ 2.97

BP 539 S Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

The Store 1304 S Central Ave, Marshfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.