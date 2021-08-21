Troy gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TROY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Troy area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1418 Us-231 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1698 Elba Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1418 Us-231 S, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

CITGO 1647 Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Pit Stop Us-231, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 101 Us-231 N, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.12

Pinckard's 149 Enzor Rd, Troy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.