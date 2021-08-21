Abingdon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ABINGDON, VA) According to Abingdon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 18224 Lee Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 16032 Fifteen Mile Blvd, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.19 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

Kroger 480 Cummings St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 2.87

Gas 'N Go 151 Cook St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 2.89

Marathon 626 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 789 E Main St, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

Marathon 27244 Lee Hwy, Abingdon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.