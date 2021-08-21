Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stop N Go at 422 E Center St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.81 at Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stop N Go 422 E Center St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ideal Market 7050 Hanson Rd, Hanson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Huck's 709 S Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Pilot 156 Ky-813, Mortons Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.43 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.44 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.