Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville
(MADISONVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stop N Go at 422 E Center St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.81 at Ideal Market at 1150 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.46
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$3.17
$3.43
$3.15
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.44
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0